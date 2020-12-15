Bohannon nets 22, Youngstown rolls defeats WV Tech

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Naz Bohannon scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Youngstown State to an 80-66 win over NAIA member West Virginia Tech on Monday.

Darius Quisenberry added 21 points and freshman Shemar Rathan-Mayes 18 to help the Penguins (3-0) to their best state in seven seasons.

Darrin Martin scored 17 points and Tamon Scruggs 15 for the Golden Bears.

___

