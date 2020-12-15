AAA Offers Holiday Travel Update

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio-2020 has sure been a weird year for travel and the American Automotive Association says the holidays will reflect that.

AAA expects record levels of travel loss not seen since the great recession of 2008. Spokeswoman Kimberly Schwind has more.

“AAA is expecting a drastic drop in year ended holiday travel. We’re expecting about thirty percent less travelers this year than last year in Ohio and twenty-nine percent nationally. This marks the biggest drop we’ve seen since the Great Recession after eleven years of holiday travel growth.”, Schwind said via Zoom.

AAA still expects travelers to be making holiday trips. The association offers tips for travelers to have safe journeys to their destinations.

“If you are going to be one of the 96% of travelers taking a road trip this holiday you really need to plan ahead. That’s been the theme of the entire pandemic. You need to understand the travel restrictions where you are, along your route, and in your destinations. You can always check our COVID-19 travel restrictions map at AAA.com/travel and click on that map.”, Schwind advises.

AAA also advises travelers to check their cars for maintenance issues before departing on their trips.