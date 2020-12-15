Updated on Tuesday, 15 December 2020 at 6:00 AM EST:

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Cold. High 37°

TONIGHT: Mainly Cloudy. Cold. Low 25°

WEDNESDAY: Snow Mix Showers. Cold. High 38°

DISCUSSION:

A mostly cloudy and cold Tuesday across SE Ohio, with highs in the mid to upper 30s this afternoon.

Skies will once again be mostly cloudy during the overnight, with lows in the mid 20s.

Cloudy skies will continue to stick around for the middle of the week, along with snow showers developing during the afternoon. A rain/snow mix will be possible by the late afternoon, as temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 30s Wednesday afternoon.

Snow shower chances will linger into the overnight Wednesday into the morning on Thursday. Some light accumulation will be possible, with many areas seeing an inch or less. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 20s Wednesday night.

We will see temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40 on Friday, under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will see a gradual warm up into the low to mid 40s this weekend into Monday.

Have a Great Tuesday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com