The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Gonzaga (54)
|3-0
|1541
|1
|2. Baylor (7)
|4-0
|1491
|2
|3. Iowa (1)
|6-0
|1427
|3
|4. Michigan St.
|6-0
|1307
|4
|5. Kansas
|6-1
|1289
|5
|6. Houston
|4-0
|1169
|7
|7. Villanova
|5-1
|1163
|9
|8. West Virginia
|6-1
|1113
|11
|9. Creighton
|4-1
|1037
|8
|10. Tennessee
|2-0
|941
|12
|11. Texas
|5-1
|873
|13
|12. Wisconsin
|4-1
|846
|13
|13. Illinois
|4-2
|742
|6
|14. Texas Tech
|6-1
|669
|17
|15. Florida St.
|3-0
|619
|20
|16. Missouri
|5-0
|491
|–
|17. Virginia
|3-1
|456
|18
|18. San Diego St.
|5-0
|455
|24
|19. Rutgers
|4-0
|396
|21
|20. Ohio St.
|5-0
|392
|22
|21. Duke
|2-2
|345
|10
|22. North Carolina
|4-2
|328
|16
|23. Louisville
|4-0
|164
|25
|24. Clemson
|5-0
|156
|–
|25. Michigan
|6-0
|142
|–
Others receiving votes: Richmond 140, Saint Louis 121, Virginia Tech 115, Xavier 55, Oklahoma St. 48, Oregon 31, Indiana 22, Florida 18, Arizona St 13, UCLA 9, UConn 7, Arizona 5, Syracuse 4, Georgia 4, Arkansas 4, SMU 1, Minnesota 1.
Please follow and like us: