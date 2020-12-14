The Top Twenty Five

Sports
Associated Press18

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv
1. Gonzaga (54) 3-0 1541 1
2. Baylor (7) 4-0 1491 2
3. Iowa (1) 6-0 1427 3
4. Michigan St. 6-0 1307 4
5. Kansas 6-1 1289 5
6. Houston 4-0 1169 7
7. Villanova 5-1 1163 9
8. West Virginia 6-1 1113 11
9. Creighton 4-1 1037 8
10. Tennessee 2-0 941 12
11. Texas 5-1 873 13
12. Wisconsin 4-1 846 13
13. Illinois 4-2 742 6
14. Texas Tech 6-1 669 17
15. Florida St. 3-0 619 20
16. Missouri 5-0 491
17. Virginia 3-1 456 18
18. San Diego St. 5-0 455 24
19. Rutgers 4-0 396 21
20. Ohio St. 5-0 392 22
21. Duke 2-2 345 10
22. North Carolina 4-2 328 16
23. Louisville 4-0 164 25
24. Clemson 5-0 156
25. Michigan 6-0 142

Others receiving votes: Richmond 140, Saint Louis 121, Virginia Tech 115, Xavier 55, Oklahoma St. 48, Oregon 31, Indiana 22, Florida 18, Arizona St 13, UCLA 9, UConn 7, Arizona 5, Syracuse 4, Georgia 4, Arkansas 4, SMU 1, Minnesota 1.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Red Sox sign slugging OF Renfroe to 1-year deal

Associated Press

AP sources: Vandy negotiating to hire Clark Lea as coach

Associated Press

AP sources: Vandy negotiating to hire Clark Lea as coach

Associated Press