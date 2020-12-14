The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv 1. Gonzaga (54) 3-0 1541 1 2. Baylor (7) 4-0 1491 2 3. Iowa (1) 6-0 1427 3 4. Michigan St. 6-0 1307 4 5. Kansas 6-1 1289 5 6. Houston 4-0 1169 7 7. Villanova 5-1 1163 9 8. West Virginia 6-1 1113 11 9. Creighton 4-1 1037 8 10. Tennessee 2-0 941 12 11. Texas 5-1 873 13 12. Wisconsin 4-1 846 13 13. Illinois 4-2 742 6 14. Texas Tech 6-1 669 17 15. Florida St. 3-0 619 20 16. Missouri 5-0 491 – 17. Virginia 3-1 456 18 18. San Diego St. 5-0 455 24 19. Rutgers 4-0 396 21 20. Ohio St. 5-0 392 22 21. Duke 2-2 345 10 22. North Carolina 4-2 328 16 23. Louisville 4-0 164 25 24. Clemson 5-0 156 – 25. Michigan 6-0 142 –

Others receiving votes: Richmond 140, Saint Louis 121, Virginia Tech 115, Xavier 55, Oklahoma St. 48, Oregon 31, Indiana 22, Florida 18, Arizona St 13, UCLA 9, UConn 7, Arizona 5, Syracuse 4, Georgia 4, Arkansas 4, SMU 1, Minnesota 1.