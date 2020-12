The State of Ohio says pop up testing for COVID-19 is finally coming to Muskingum County.

The Ohio Department of Health says you can get tested this Friday at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds between 9:30 am and 3:30 pm.

Anyone can get a no-cost test at fairgrounds. There is also going to be pop-up testing at the Noble County Fairgrounds this Thursday from 12:00 to 5:00 pm.