Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany Alexander 69, Pomeroy Meigs 48
Amanda-Clearcreek 57, Lancaster Fairfield Union 20
Berlin Center Western Reserve 83, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 34
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 67, Bellaire 58, OT
Canal Fulton Northwest 85, Akr. Coventry 20
Carey 61, Bucyrus 21
Cin. Hughes 58, Cin. Shroder 43
Cin. Woodward 62, Cin. Aiken 16
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 56, Ironton 25
Cornerstone Christian 82, Christian Community School 39
Creston Norwayne 54, STVM 53
Cuyahoga Hts. 38, Fairview 33
Danville 36, Centerburg 35
Doylestown Chippewa 90, Wooster 56
Glouster Trimble 62, Reedsville Eastern 41
Hanoverton United 49, Columbiana Crestview 48
Howard E. Knox 43, Sparta Highland 37
Huber Hts. Wayne 57, Beavercreek 30
Leetonia 63, Salineville Southern 32
Legacy Christian 64, Day. Christian 36
Lisbon Beaver 54, Richmond Edison 46
Marietta 65, Cambridge 41
Mayfield 32, Mentor Lake Cath. 30
Mt. Notre Dame 71, Cin. Princeton 44
Mt. Orab Western Brown 64, Cin. Anderson 40
Nelsonville-York 66, Athens 48
New Paris National Trail 41, Eaton 37
Olmsted Falls 52, Avon 32
Ottoville 68, Coldwater 59
Paulding 64, Montpelier 43
Philo 39, Uhrichsville Claymont 36
Portsmouth W. 69, Minford 48
Richmond, Ind. 30, Clayton Northmont 27
Rocky River Magnificat 48, Castalia Margaretta 37
Sarahsville Shenandoah 52, Barnesville 44
Sardinia Eastern Brown 70, Leesburg Fairfield 39
Sidney 65, Piqua 32
St. Marys Memorial 57, Defiance 17
Swanton 52, Rossford 27
Sycamore Mohawk 43, Galion 29
Tipp City Bethel 48, Urbana 46
Tol. St. Ursula 63, Findlay 38
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 52, Coshocton 27
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 61, London Madison Plains 28
Waverly 59, Beaver Eastern 26
Wilmington 45, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 41
Wintersville Indian Creek 52, Steubenville 32
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 51, Caldwell 26
Yellow Springs 52, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 51
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 60, Sugarcreek Garaway 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cin. Purcell Marian vs. Day. Chaminade Julienne, ccd.
Lima Shawnee vs. Delphos St. John’s, ppd.
McArthur Vinton County vs. Bidwell River Valley, ppd. to Dec 23rd.
New Middletown Spring. vs. Sebring McKinley, ccd.
Pioneer N. Central vs. Sherwood Fairview, ppd.
Portsmouth vs. Gallipolis Gallia, ppd.
St. Clairsville vs. Belmont Union Local, ccd.
Tol. Cent. Cath. vs. Oregon Clay, ppd.
Tol. Whitmer vs. Notre Dame Academy, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/