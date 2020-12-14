Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany Alexander 69, Pomeroy Meigs 48

Berlin Center Western Reserve 83, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 34

Canal Fulton Northwest 85, Akr. Coventry 20

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 56, Ironton 25

Cornerstone Christian 82, Christian Community School 39

Cuyahoga Hts. 38, Fairview 33

Doylestown Chippewa 90, Wooster 56

Glouster Trimble 62, Reedsville Eastern 41

Leetonia 63, Salineville Southern 32

Legacy Christian 64, Day. Christian 36

Lisbon Beaver 54, Richmond Edison 46

Marietta 65, Cambridge 41

Mayfield 32, Mentor Lake Cath. 30

Mt. Notre Dame 71, Cin. Princeton 44

Nelsonville-York 66, Athens 48

Ottoville 68, Coldwater 59

Paulding 64, Montpelier 43

Philo 39, Uhrichsville Claymont 36

Portsmouth W. 69, Minford 48

Richmond, Ind. 30, Clayton Northmont 27

Rocky River Magnificat 48, Castalia Margaretta 37

Sarahsville Shenandoah 52, Barnesville 44

Sidney 65, Piqua 32

Tipp City Bethel 48, Urbana 46

Tol. St. Ursula 63, Findlay 38

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 52, Coshocton 27

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 61, London Madison Plains 28

Waverly 59, Beaver Eastern 26

Wintersville Indian Creek 52, Steubenville 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cin. Purcell Marian vs. Day. Chaminade Julienne, ccd.

Danville vs. Centerburg, ppd. to Dec 14th.

Lima Shawnee vs. Delphos St. John’s, ppd.

McArthur Vinton County vs. Bidwell River Valley, ppd. to Dec 23rd.

Pioneer N. Central vs. Sherwood Fairview, ppd.

Tol. Cent. Cath. vs. Oregon Clay, ppd.

Tol. Whitmer vs. Notre Dame Academy, ppd.

