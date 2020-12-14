Library Offering a Storytelling Class

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio-The Muskingum County Library System is offering a class on how to tell an effective story.

The class will be held over Zoom video call on Tuesday, December 15th at 6 pm. Daryll Graves will be the guest lecturer.

“It’s really how to tell a story in the spur of the moment. If you’re a parent with children wanting a bedtime story or if you’re a DM for a dungeons and dragons group it would be great for either of those… If you wanna sign up it is on Zoom, you just need to go to our events calendar on our website and make sure to sign up, put in your email address and I’ll get the Zoom link out to you tomorrow.”, adult services director Heather Phillips said on Monday morning.

Graves is a local oral storyteller and public speaker who has done programs like this for the library for years. The library sees it as in keeping with their core values to teach storytelling.