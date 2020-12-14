Hunger Network Receives Donation

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio-The Muskingum County Hunger Network received a donation of $10,000 from Dollar General today.

The check was presented at Christ’s Table in downtown Zanesville. Christ’s table is one of four hot meal distributors in the Hunger network.

“This check will be distributed between fourteen food pantries and four hot meal programs, which are all associated with the Muskingum Hunger Network… Grateful is a good word. When I got the phone call a couple weeks ago that this was gonna happen, obviously grateful but unexpected.”, network president Tom Cover said at Christ’s Table.

Need for food pantries and hot meal programs has increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The donation will be used very quickly due to the growing need.

“$10,000 wil go pretty quick when you divide that by eighteen. That’s not a large amount that each pantry’s gonna get so this could go in a month. It could go pretty quick cause we’re all so busy, and the number of people that come to all the pantries have arisen, all over the country has too.”, Cover explained.

In 2019 the Hunger Network provided almost eight-hundred thousand meals to Muskingum County residents.