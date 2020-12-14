Guernsey County mourns the loss of a long-time automotive icon

SALESVILLE – Bill Lippert of Salesville worked for almost forty years on every kind of vehicle. He also almost painted every kind as well.

Lippert started Bills Auto Body and towing in the summer of 1976. Bill and his son Jerry are very well known locally for what they do to help those in need.

Bill passed away on December 8th at his home and on Saturday, he was taken to the Salesville Methodist Cemetery by his son and wife Marlene to be laid to rest. His last ride was on the back on their brand new rollback.

Also on on the rollback was Bill’s very first car, a 1952 two-door green Crosley. Many wrecker companies came from all over the state to pay respects to a man who impacted more than just the community that he lived and worked in.