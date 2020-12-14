Genesis Health System Experiencing Heavy Influx of Patients

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-The ongoing and worsening COVID-19 pandemic has created a crisis for health centers all around the country.

Here in Zanesville Genesis Health Systems has been hit hard. The hospital has been at max patient intake for weeks. CEO Matt Perry is calling on the public to help slow down the patient intake.

“The biggest thing we can use help with, as our entire community can help the thousand nurses and hundreds of physicians and all the staff at Genesis, the best way the community can help is don’t attend large gatherings, social gatherings, wear your mask, and social distance. Just for the next number of weeks so that we can slow the spread a little bit.”, Perry told WHIZ.

Perry sang the praises of the Genesis staff who he says are all working maximum hours to help with the flood of patients. He says he has seen patients without COVID have to put off receiving medical care due to the fear of catching COVID at Genesis.

“Patients that don’t have COVID, some have been worried about coming to the hospital. I really wanna make sure that people understand, if you have a health condition, come to the hospital. We can take care of patients safely. We have seen multiple circumstances where patients are either having a heart condition or another critical illness that they’re not getting treatment for and it’s making it a lot worse for them. The outcomes are so much worse.”, Perry explained.

Genesis has a completely separate area of its premises for COVID patients to ensure the safety of other patients.