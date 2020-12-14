Food Box Giveaway To Be Held

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-This Wednesday a food box giveaway will be held at Secrest Auditorium in downtown Zanesville.

The giveaway was funded by federal grant and begins at 10 am and runs until 2 pm. Assistant Fire Chief Doug Hobson was the chief organizer.

“You don’t have to get out of your car, you just have to show up. There are no reqs to it. We’re not asking to see a drivers license, we don’t care about the poverty level. If you’re hungry, come get a box from us. We’re asking everybody to line up on third street, we may end up with double, triple rows on third, we’ll guide you down Schinnick into secrest parking lot. You don’t have to get out of your car, we’ll open the back door, you pop the trunk, we’ll load it and on your merry way you go.”, Hobson told WHIZ.

1,900 boxes are planned for distribution on Wednesday. Almost 15,000 boxes have been given away since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s called a high protein box, so you’ll have like a bag of potatoes, a bag of apples, cabbage or celery, hot dogs, some type of protein whether it be meatballs, chicken legs, taco meat, cottage cheese, sour cream, cheese, a well rounded box. It should last, if made right, about a week.”, Hobson said of the boxes.

Hobson asks that people receiving a box not line up until ten am on Wednesday.