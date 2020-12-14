Big Bros. Big Sisters of Zanesville holds drive-thru Christmas event

ZANESVILLE – The event was held at the American Legion in downtown Zanesville. Executive Director Katie Mainini has more details.

“Today we are doing our annual Christmas event for the littles in our program. of course this year it look a little different that it has in the past, because of COVID. So, since we normally partner with Adornetto’s and do a whole full-blown event in their dining room, we couldn’t do that this year so we decided what better way to do it then to deliver the littles their toys through a drive-thru.”

Adornetto’s still donated toys for the event. Many of the staff were dressed in Christmas apparel and were joined by a few special guests.

“We have some volunteers from the Zanesville Fire Department as well as the Zanesville Police Department and we really appreciate their partnership in this. They’re handing out toys behind me and talking to children as they pass through in their cars. The most special person here is our Santa. So, Santa is in his rocking chair just as you pass through the end of our line. We’re super excited to have him. He’s saying hi to all the kids and may even be leaving in for some photo op’s,” Mainini said.

Potential littles and volunteers for the program should call the Zanesville Big Brothers Big Sisters Office.