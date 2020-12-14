Updated on Sunday 13 December 2020 at 5:00 PM EST:

MONDAY: A chance of rain/snow showers before 8 am. Otherwise mostly cloudy skies early becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 40°. Northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows near 23°. Calm winds.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs near 35°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows near 26°.

WEDNESDAY: A chance of snow showers before noon, then rain/snow mix likely in the afternoon. Cloudy with highs near 36°.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows near 27°.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 37°.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows near 23°.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Highs near 38°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows near 26°.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with highs near 45°. A chance of afternoon/evening rain showers.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows near 35°.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near 44°.

DISCUSSION:

Sunday night into Monday morning there is a chance to see a rain/snow mix. Little to no accumulation is expected in the area with this system. Otherwise Monday will be chilly, starting out mostly cloudy then becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Some sunshine Tuesday with partly cloudy skies but cold with high temperatures in the mid 30’s.

Low pressure moves in on Wednesday bringing the chance for snow showers that will be transitioning into snow/rain showers. Snow showers before noon then becoming a wintery mix in the afternoon ending by the evening. Cloudy and cold Wednesday and Thursday with highs again in the mid to upper 30’s. More sunshine on Friday with high pressure moving in but still cold with highs in the upper 30’s. A little milder Saturday and Sunday with temperatures returning to the mid 40’s. However we do have the chance to see rain showers next weekend with those warmer temperatures.

