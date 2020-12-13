Seattle throttles NAIA-member Northwest 89-40 in home opener

SEATTLE (AP) — Riley Grigsby scored 27 points on 11-for-16 shooting and Seattle beat NAIA-member Northwest 89-40 on Sunday night in the Redhawks’ home opener.

Darrion Trammell scored 15 points for the Redhawks (4-4) and Jared Pearre scored 12.

Cesar Sandoval led Northwest with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Seattle now is 19-6 all-time against Northwest.

Sunday’s game marks the latest home opening date for the Redhawks since the 1988-89 season. In that season, Seattle played its first 10 games on the road and didn’t host a home game until after New Year’s Day when it played Western Washington on Jan. 6, 1989.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

