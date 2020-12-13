New Lex girls sprint past Morgan; Rosecrans boys open with big win

MCCONNELSVILLE, Ohio – The last time the Morgan and New Lexington girls teams met, it took a half-court buzzer beater from Sophia Smith to put the game away for the Raiders.

But that game was nearly a year ago, and these teams have developed into two very talented squads who, some may say, are the favorites to win the MVL Small School division.

The Panthers came in to today with the unexpected advantage of actually playing games this year. Morgan has gone through multiple quarantine periods and postponements, meaning that Saturday was their very first time taking the court in the new season.

The teams came out of the gate evenly matched throughout the first quarter before New Lexington end the first quarter on an 8-0 run and beginning the second quarter with a 10-0 run.

The Raiders would respond in kind, shrinking their deficit to single digits with a 10-0 run of their own.

That’s when New Lex took over and took off.

The Panthers were led by 23 points from standout sophomore Aubri Spicer, whose contributions added to the 15 points each scored by Lydia Stephens and Kim Kellogg to score New Lexington a 30-point win and first place in the MVL Small School division.

FINAL: NEW LEXINGTON 67 – MORGAN 37.

The Rosecrans Bishops boys squad faced delays and forced quarantines as well, delaying the start of their season to a Saturday night match up with Columbus’s Horizon Science Academy.

The teams were neck and neck at the end of the first quarter, with the Bishops leading by four. Rosecrans would extend that lead to ten heading into the half, then turned on the rockets for the rest of the game.

Josh Merva lead the way for the Bishops with 35 points, including a school record-tying 10 makes from three-point range.

FINAL: HORIZON SCIENCE ACADEMY 47 – ROSECRANS 74

Other scores from around the area:

BOYS BASKETBALL:

OLENTANGY BERLIN 53 – TRI-VALLEY 50

JOHN GLENN 31 – STRASBURG 37

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

PHILO 44 – RIVER VIEW 35

CALDWELL 33 – CROOKSVILLE 53

ROSECRANS 39 – MILLERSPORT 23

UTICA 10 – NEWARK CATHOLIC 61