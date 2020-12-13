Alex Smith leaves Washington’s game with right leg issue

Quarterback Alex Smith left Washington’s game against San Francisco with an unknown issue with his right leg and was questionable to return.

That’s the leg Smith broke in two places in November 2018, sidelining him for nearly two calendar years and requiring 17 surgeries to repair.

Smith was 8 for 19 for 57 yards and an interception in the first half. He walked to the locker room in the final minute of the second quarter, giving way to Dwayne Haskins, who knelt down to run out the clock for the half. Haskins was at quarterback for the second half.

Smith returned to action earlier this season, to well-earned fanfare.

Also Sunday, Miami wide receivers DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant were forced out of the Dolphins’ 33-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in a showdown between Patrick Mahomes and Tua Tagovailoa. Tight end Mike Gesicki was ruled out in the fourth quarter with a shoulder injury.

Chiefs tackle Mike Remmers left with a back injury in the second half.

In other injury news:

— Cowboys cornerback Saivion Smith left with a hand injury in the fourth quarter and didn’t return against Cincinnati.

— Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen injured his right leg late in the game and didn’t return. Ryan Finley replaced him on the last drive.

— Titans linebacker Tuzar Skipper was ruled out with an elbow injury in the second half. Center Ben Jones hobbled off the field in the first half, but later returned against Jacksonville.

— Jaguars safety Josh Jones left with a shoulder injury and was later ruled out.

— Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph was inactive with a foot injury, ending a streak of appearing in 93 consecutive regular-season games that began in 2014. Linebacker Eric Kendricks (calf) missed his second straight game. Tackle Brian O’Neill (eye) left in the third quarter. Cornerback Kris Boyd (shoulder) left in the second half against Tampa Bay.

— Cardinals defensive lineman Gordon Phillips left early in the game with a hamstring injury. Left guard Justin Pugh (calf) and right tackle Kelvin Beachum (back) also were injured against the Giants.

— Broncos reserve cornerback Duke Dawson was carted off the field in the first quarter after a non-contact injury to his left knee and did not return against Carolina.

— Texans safety Justin Reid hurt his hand in the first half and defensive tackle Brandon Dunn (hip) was injured in the fourth quarter.

