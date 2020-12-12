Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alliance Marlington 39, Beloit W. Branch 24

Arcanum 52, Covington 43

Ashville Teays Valley 32, Bloom-Carroll 15

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 67, Tiffin Calvert 24

Bay Village Bay 56, Fairview 33

Bellbrook 39, Germantown Valley View 36

Belmont Union Local 80, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 53

Berlin Center Western Reserve 36, Dalton 33

Berlin Hiland 64, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 35

Bishop Fenwick 66, Cin. McNicholas 39

Botkins 57, Waynesfield-Goshen 24

Can. McKinley 50, Rocky River Magnificat 41

Canal Fulton Northwest 47, Uniontown Lake 36

Cardington-Lincoln 66, Howard E. Knox 33

Carlisle 53, Camden Preble Shawnee 50

Casstown Miami E. 70, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 20

Castalia Margaretta 52, Milan Edison 42

Cedarville 56, London Madison Plains 22

Centerville 74, Clayton Northmont 17

Chagrin Falls Kenston 53, Cornerstone Christian 45, OT

Chardon NDCL 38, Mentor Lake Cath. 35

Chillicothe Huntington 82, W. Union 69

Cin. Princeton 56, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 35

Cin. Purcell Marian 44, Kettering Alter 35

Cin. Sycamore 38, Fairfield 36

Cin. Walnut Hills 54, Lebanon 48, OT

Cle. Hts. Beaumont 76, Cle. VASJ 30

Crooksville 53, Caldwell 33

Crown City S. Gallia 67, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 54

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 54, Cle. St. Joseph 40

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 60, Parma Padua 55

Cuyahoga Hts. 67, Parma 38

Danville 45, Galion Northmor 36

Day. Christian 52, East Dayton Christian School 25

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 58, Chillicothe Unioto 49

Delphos Jefferson 48, New Bremen 39

E. Can. 52, Lore City Buckeye Trail 29

Fremont St. Joseph 45, Sandusky St. Mary 36

Ft. Loramie 36, Minster 26

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 37, Uhrichsville Claymont 35

Groveport Madison Christian 42, Shekinah Christian 13

Jackson 41, Washington C.H. 32

Kidron Cent. Christian 59, Jeromesville Hillsdale 46

Kings Mills Kings 50, Cin. Winton Woods 39

Liberty Center 48, Defiance 37

Lima Sr. 49, Lima Cent. Cath. 42

Loveland 60, Cin. Turpin 38

Malvern 48, Strasburg-Franklin 43

Maria Stein Marion Local 44, Wapakoneta 15

Millersburg W. Holmes 37, Sugarcreek Garaway 16

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 59, Kenton 55

Mt. Notre Dame 57, Carmel, Ind. 28

New Knoxville 36, Anna 28

New Lexington 67, McConnelsville Morgan 37

Newark 61, Penn, Ind. 59

Newark Cath. 63, Utica 10

Newcomerstown 54, Bowerston Conotton Valley 40

Norton 41, Wadsworth 30

Norwalk St. Paul 56, New London 41

Norwood 54, Cin. Clark Montessori 28

Notre Dame Academy 58, Napoleon 51

Orwell Grand Valley 49, Heartland Christian 43

Ottawa-Glandorf 64, Arlington 21

Pandora-Gilboa 41, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 30

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 60, Mt. Vernon 31

Perry 49, Gates Mills Gilmour 44

Philo 44, Warsaw River View 35

Richwood N. Union 53, Lewistown Indian Lake 49

Rocky River 60, Parma Normandy 32

Salem 58, Canfield 45

Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 59, Mayfield 52

Springboro 33, Miamisburg 22

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 62, Day. Chaminade Julienne 21

Sugar Grove Berne Union 61, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 31

W. Chester Lakota W. 79, Cin. Colerain 62

W. Liberty-Salem 63, Mechanicsburg 45

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 61, Hillsboro 31

Willard 85, Oak Harbor 43

Williamsburg 63, Bethel-Tate 32

Wintersville Indian Creek 52, New Philadelphia 38

Youngs. Mooney 45, Youngs. Boardman 37

Zanesville Rosecrans 39, Millersport 23

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Akr. Coventry vs. Akr. Springfield, ccd.

Alliance vs. Can. South, ccd.

Amanda-Clearcreek vs. Circleville Logan Elm, ccd.

Amherst Steele vs. N. Olmsted, ccd.

Antwerp vs. Rockford Parkway, ppd.

Ashland Mapleton vs. Monroeville, ppd.

Aurora vs. Barberton, ccd.

Baltimore Liberty Union vs. Circleville, ppd.

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. vs. Twinsburg, ccd.

Carrollton vs. Minerva, ccd.

Cin. Anderson vs. Cin. West Clermont, ccd.

Cin. Country Day vs. Cin. Christian, ccd.

Cin. Finneytown vs. Cin. Mariemont, ccd.

Cin. Wyoming vs. Cin. Deer Park, ccd.

Cle. Hts. vs. Bedford, ccd.

Cols. DeSales vs. Sunbury Big Walnut, ccd.

Day. Dunbar vs. Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool, ccd.

Day. Oakwood vs. Brookville, ccd.

Delaware Buckeye Valley vs. Worthington Christian, ppd.

Garrettsville Garfield vs. Hartville Lake Center Christian, ccd.

Glouster Trimble vs. S. Webster, ccd.

Hudson vs. N. Royalton, ccd.

Lancaster Fisher Cath. vs. Corning Miller, ccd.

Magnolia Sandy Valley vs. W. Lafayette Ridgewood, ppd.

Maple Hts. vs. Lorain, ppd.

Marion Elgin vs. Shekinah Christian, ppd.

Navarre Fairless vs. Wooster Triway, ccd.

Parma Hts. Holy Name vs. Parma Hts. Valley Forge, ccd.

Portsmouth Notre Dame vs. Proctorville Fairland, ppd.

Reading vs. Cin. Indian Hill, ccd.

Russia vs. Newton Local, ppd.

Shaker Hts. vs. E. Cle. Shaw, ccd.

Solon vs. Elyria, ccd.

Southeastern vs. Peebles, ppd.

Springboro vs. Springfield, ccd.

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place vs. Hamilton New Miami, ccd.

St. Henry vs. Sidney Lehman, ppd.

Union City, Ind. vs. Ansonia, ccd.

Warrensville Hts. vs. Garfield Hts., ccd.

Whitehall-Yearling vs. Gahanna Cols. Academy, ccd.

Williamsport Westfall vs. New Hope Christian, ppd.

Worthington Christian vs. Westerville Cent., ppd.

Youngs. Valley Christian vs. Columbiana Crestview, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/