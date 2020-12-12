Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alliance Marlington 39, Beloit W. Branch 24
Arcanum 52, Covington 43
Ashville Teays Valley 32, Bloom-Carroll 15
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 67, Tiffin Calvert 24
Bay Village Bay 56, Fairview 33
Bellbrook 39, Germantown Valley View 36
Belmont Union Local 80, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 53
Berlin Center Western Reserve 36, Dalton 33
Berlin Hiland 64, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 35
Bishop Fenwick 66, Cin. McNicholas 39
Botkins 57, Waynesfield-Goshen 24
Can. McKinley 50, Rocky River Magnificat 41
Canal Fulton Northwest 47, Uniontown Lake 36
Cardington-Lincoln 66, Howard E. Knox 33
Carlisle 53, Camden Preble Shawnee 50
Castalia Margaretta 52, Milan Edison 42
Cedarville 56, London Madison Plains 22
Centerville 74, Clayton Northmont 17
Chagrin Falls Kenston 53, Cornerstone Christian 45, OT
Chardon NDCL 38, Mentor Lake Cath. 35
Chillicothe Huntington 82, W. Union 69
Cin. Princeton 56, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 35
Cin. Purcell Marian 44, Kettering Alter 35
Cin. Sycamore 38, Fairfield 36
Cin. Walnut Hills 54, Lebanon 48, OT
Cle. Hts. Beaumont 76, Cle. VASJ 30
Crooksville 53, Caldwell 33
Crown City S. Gallia 67, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 54
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 54, Cle. St. Joseph 40
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 60, Parma Padua 55
Cuyahoga Hts. 67, Parma 38
Danville 45, Galion Northmor 36
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 58, Chillicothe Unioto 49
Delphos Jefferson 48, New Bremen 39
E. Can. 52, Lore City Buckeye Trail 29
Fremont St. Joseph 45, Sandusky St. Mary 36
Ft. Loramie 36, Minster 26
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 37, Uhrichsville Claymont 35
Groveport Madison Christian 42, Shekinah Christian 13
Jackson 41, Washington C.H. 32
Kidron Cent. Christian 59, Jeromesville Hillsdale 46
Kings Mills Kings 50, Cin. Winton Woods 39
Loveland 60, Cin. Turpin 38
Malvern 48, Strasburg-Franklin 43
Maria Stein Marion Local 44, Wapakoneta 15
Millersburg W. Holmes 37, Sugarcreek Garaway 16
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 59, Kenton 55
Mt. Notre Dame 57, Carmel, Ind. 28
New Knoxville 36, Anna 28
New Lexington 67, McConnelsville Morgan 37
Newark 61, Penn, Ind. 59
Newark Cath. 63, Utica 10
Newcomerstown 54, Bowerston Conotton Valley 40
Norton 41, Wadsworth 30
Norwalk St. Paul 56, New London 41
Norwood 54, Cin. Clark Montessori 28
Notre Dame Academy 58, Napoleon 51
Orwell Grand Valley 49, Heartland Christian 43
Ottawa-Glandorf 64, Arlington 21
Pandora-Gilboa 41, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 30
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 60, Mt. Vernon 31
Perry 49, Gates Mills Gilmour 44
Philo 44, Warsaw River View 35
Richwood N. Union 53, Lewistown Indian Lake 49
Rocky River 60, Parma Normandy 32
Salem 58, Canfield 45
Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 59, Mayfield 52
Springboro 33, Miamisburg 22
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 62, Day. Chaminade Julienne 21
Sugar Grove Berne Union 61, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 31
W. Chester Lakota W. 79, Cin. Colerain 62
W. Liberty-Salem 63, Mechanicsburg 45
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 61, Hillsboro 31
Willard 85, Oak Harbor 43
Williamsburg 63, Bethel-Tate 32
Wintersville Indian Creek 52, New Philadelphia 38
Youngs. Mooney 45, Youngs. Boardman 37
Zanesville Rosecrans 39, Millersport 23
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Akr. Coventry vs. Akr. Springfield, ccd.
Alliance vs. Can. South, ccd.
Amanda-Clearcreek vs. Circleville Logan Elm, ccd.
Amherst Steele vs. N. Olmsted, ccd.
Antwerp vs. Rockford Parkway, ppd.
Ashland Mapleton vs. Monroeville, ppd.
Aurora vs. Barberton, ccd.
Baltimore Liberty Union vs. Circleville, ppd.
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. vs. Twinsburg, ccd.
Carrollton vs. Minerva, ccd.
Cin. Anderson vs. Cin. West Clermont, ccd.
Cin. Country Day vs. Cin. Christian, ccd.
Cin. Finneytown vs. Cin. Mariemont, ccd.
Cin. Wyoming vs. Cin. Deer Park, ccd.
Cle. Hts. vs. Bedford, ccd.
Cols. DeSales vs. Sunbury Big Walnut, ccd.
Day. Dunbar vs. Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool, ccd.
Day. Oakwood vs. Brookville, ccd.
Delaware Buckeye Valley vs. Worthington Christian, ppd.
Garrettsville Garfield vs. Hartville Lake Center Christian, ccd.
Glouster Trimble vs. S. Webster, ccd.
Hudson vs. N. Royalton, ccd.
Magnolia Sandy Valley vs. W. Lafayette Ridgewood, ppd.
Maple Hts. vs. Lorain, ppd.
Marion Elgin vs. Shekinah Christian, ppd.
Navarre Fairless vs. Wooster Triway, ccd.
Parma Hts. Holy Name vs. Parma Hts. Valley Forge, ccd.
Portsmouth Notre Dame vs. Proctorville Fairland, ppd.
Reading vs. Cin. Indian Hill, ccd.
Russia vs. Newton Local, ppd.
Shaker Hts. vs. E. Cle. Shaw, ccd.
Solon vs. Elyria, ccd.
Southeastern vs. Peebles, ppd.
Springboro vs. Springfield, ccd.
St. Bernard-Elmwood Place vs. Hamilton New Miami, ccd.
St. Henry vs. Sidney Lehman, ppd.
Union City, Ind. vs. Ansonia, ccd.
Warrensville Hts. vs. Garfield Hts., ccd.
Williamsport Westfall vs. New Hope Christian, ppd.
Worthington Christian vs. Westerville Cent., ppd.
Youngs. Valley Christian vs. Columbiana Crestview, ccd.
