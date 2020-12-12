Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Antwerp 46, Continental 33

Ashland Crestview 59, Collins Western Reserve 31

Attica Seneca E. 66, Morral Ridgedale 46

Bainbridge Paint Valley 57, Southeastern 53

Batavia 58, Lynchburg-Clay 41

Bellville Clear Fork 46, Galion 34

Belmont Union Local 52, Barnesville 44

Beverly Ft. Frye 54, Proctorville Fairland 53

Bridgeport 76, Shadyside 53

Caldwell 70, Toronto 48

Cedarville 64, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 33

Cin. Mt. Healthy 64, Cin. Winton Woods 38

Cin. Walnut Hills 46, Cin. La Salle 42

Coldwater 58, Elida 53

Convoy Crestview 56, Ft. Recovery 43

Cuyahoga Hts. 66, Middlefield Cardinal 38

Day. Northridge 60, Covington 34

Defiance 51, Bryan 30

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 53, Dresden Tri-Valley 50

Dola Hardin Northern 61, N. Baltimore 56

Dover 52, Vincent Warren 38

Gorham Fayette 43, Sherwood Fairview 36

Hamilton 69, Springboro 39

Jackson 65, Athens 55

Johnstown Northridge 44, Utica 42

Kalida 56, Van Wert 43

Kidron Cent. Christian 35, Mansfield St. Peter’s 32

Lakewood Park, Ind. 47, Edon 37

Lebanon 62, Miamisburg 52

Legacy Christian 48, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 22

Lewis Center Olentangy 57, Hamilton Ross 44

Lima Cent. Cath. 69, Ottawa-Glandorf 65

Lima Shawnee 83, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 40

Maria Stein Marion Local 41, Celina 30

Minford 48, Mowrystown Whiteoak 46

Minster 49, Wapakoneta 42

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 63, Kenton 60

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 61, Marion Pleasant 58

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 53, Carey 50

Napoleon 54, Wauseon 43

New Bremen 36, Ft. Loramie 35, OT

New Paris National Trail 58, Carlisle 48

Oak Harbor 42, Genoa Area 26

Ontario 59, Caledonia River Valley 56

Ottoville 68, Spencerville 31

Pandora-Gilboa 50, Delphos Jefferson 45

Pataskala Licking Hts. 46, Granville 33

Peebles 59, Latham Western 50

Salineville Southern 57, Hanoverton United 46

Sardinia Eastern Brown 48, Leesburg Fairfield 29

Shekinah Christian 42, Groveport Madison Christian 41

Spring. Shawnee 67, Spring. Greenon 62

Strasburg-Franklin 59, New Concord John Glenn 49

Sycamore Mohawk 43, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 42

Tiffin Calvert 54, Castalia Margaretta 50

Tol. Christian 70, Upper Sandusky 55

Van Wert Lincolnview 81, Haviland Wayne Trace 80, OT

Willard 61, Sandusky Perkins 38

Zanesville Rosecrans 74, Cols. Horizon Science 47

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 34, Berlin Hiland 32

JBL Hoops Showcase=

Holland Springfield 70, Columbiana Crestview 52

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ansonia vs. Union City, Ind., ccd.

Arlington vs. Columbus Grove, ppd.

Avon Lake vs. Fairview, ccd.

Bethel-Tate vs. St. Bernard-Elmwood Place, ccd.

Bradford vs. Russia, ccd.

Cin. McNicholas vs. Cin. Anderson, ccd.

Clayton Northmont vs. Day. Belmont, ccd.

Cols. Patriot Prep vs. Worthington Christian, ccd.

Cory-Rawson vs. Lima Temple Christian, ppd.

Day. Stivers vs. Day. Carroll, ccd.

Defiance Ayersville vs. Ft. Jennings, ppd.

Delaware Hayes vs. Marysville, ccd.

Fairview, Ky. vs. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, ccd.

Grafton Midview vs. West Salem Northwestern, ppd.

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange vs. Ashville Teays Valley, ccd.

Massillon Jackson vs. Cle. Cent. Cath., ccd.

Massillon vs. Cols. Linden-McKinley, ppd.

Medina vs. Lakewood, ccd.

Pettisville vs. Defiance Tinora, ccd.

Shelby vs. Marion Harding, ccd.

Trotwood-Madison vs. Cin. NW, ccd.

Warren Lordstown vs. N. Jackson Jackson-Milton, ccd.

Youngs. Chaney High School vs. Akr. Buchtel, ccd.

