Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Antwerp 46, Continental 33
Ashland Crestview 59, Collins Western Reserve 31
Attica Seneca E. 66, Morral Ridgedale 46
Bainbridge Paint Valley 57, Southeastern 53
Batavia 58, Lynchburg-Clay 41
Bellville Clear Fork 46, Galion 34
Belmont Union Local 52, Barnesville 44
Beverly Ft. Frye 54, Proctorville Fairland 53
Bridgeport 76, Shadyside 53
Caldwell 70, Toronto 48
Cedarville 64, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 33
Cin. Mt. Healthy 64, Cin. Winton Woods 38
Cin. Walnut Hills 46, Cin. La Salle 42
Coldwater 58, Elida 53
Convoy Crestview 56, Ft. Recovery 43
Cuyahoga Hts. 66, Middlefield Cardinal 38
Day. Northridge 60, Covington 34
Defiance 51, Bryan 30
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 53, Dresden Tri-Valley 50
Dola Hardin Northern 61, N. Baltimore 56
Dover 52, Vincent Warren 38
Gorham Fayette 43, Sherwood Fairview 36
Hamilton 69, Springboro 39
Jackson 65, Athens 55
Johnstown Northridge 44, Utica 42
Kalida 56, Van Wert 43
Kidron Cent. Christian 35, Mansfield St. Peter’s 32
Lakewood Park, Ind. 47, Edon 37
Lebanon 62, Miamisburg 52
Legacy Christian 48, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 22
Lewis Center Olentangy 57, Hamilton Ross 44
Lima Cent. Cath. 69, Ottawa-Glandorf 65
Lima Shawnee 83, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 40
Maria Stein Marion Local 41, Celina 30
Minford 48, Mowrystown Whiteoak 46
Minster 49, Wapakoneta 42
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 63, Kenton 60
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 61, Marion Pleasant 58
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 53, Carey 50
Napoleon 54, Wauseon 43
New Bremen 36, Ft. Loramie 35, OT
New Paris National Trail 58, Carlisle 48
Oak Harbor 42, Genoa Area 26
Ontario 59, Caledonia River Valley 56
Ottoville 68, Spencerville 31
Pandora-Gilboa 50, Delphos Jefferson 45
Pataskala Licking Hts. 46, Granville 33
Peebles 59, Latham Western 50
Salineville Southern 57, Hanoverton United 46
Sardinia Eastern Brown 48, Leesburg Fairfield 29
Shekinah Christian 42, Groveport Madison Christian 41
Spring. Shawnee 67, Spring. Greenon 62
Strasburg-Franklin 59, New Concord John Glenn 49
Sycamore Mohawk 43, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 42
Tiffin Calvert 54, Castalia Margaretta 50
Tol. Christian 70, Upper Sandusky 55
Van Wert Lincolnview 81, Haviland Wayne Trace 80, OT
Willard 61, Sandusky Perkins 38
Zanesville Rosecrans 74, Cols. Horizon Science 47
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 34, Berlin Hiland 32
JBL Hoops Showcase=
Holland Springfield 70, Columbiana Crestview 52
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ansonia vs. Union City, Ind., ccd.
Arlington vs. Columbus Grove, ppd.
Avon Lake vs. Fairview, ccd.
Bethel-Tate vs. St. Bernard-Elmwood Place, ccd.
Bradford vs. Russia, ccd.
Cin. McNicholas vs. Cin. Anderson, ccd.
Clayton Northmont vs. Day. Belmont, ccd.
Cols. Patriot Prep vs. Worthington Christian, ccd.
Cory-Rawson vs. Lima Temple Christian, ppd.
Day. Stivers vs. Day. Carroll, ccd.
Defiance Ayersville vs. Ft. Jennings, ppd.
Delaware Hayes vs. Marysville, ccd.
Fairview, Ky. vs. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, ccd.
Grafton Midview vs. West Salem Northwestern, ppd.
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange vs. Ashville Teays Valley, ccd.
Massillon Jackson vs. Cle. Cent. Cath., ccd.
Massillon vs. Cols. Linden-McKinley, ppd.
Medina vs. Lakewood, ccd.
Pettisville vs. Defiance Tinora, ccd.
Shelby vs. Marion Harding, ccd.
Trotwood-Madison vs. Cin. NW, ccd.
Warren Lordstown vs. N. Jackson Jackson-Milton, ccd.
Youngs. Chaney High School vs. Akr. Buchtel, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/