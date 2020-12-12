Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Belmont Union Local 52, Barnesville 44
Cuyahoga Hts. 66, Middlefield Cardinal 38
Defiance 51, Bryan 30
Kalida 56, Van Wert 43
Lima Shawnee 83, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 40
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 53, Carey 50
Ottoville 68, Spencerville 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Arlington vs. Columbus Grove, ppd.
Cory-Rawson vs. Lima Temple Christian, ppd.
Defiance Ayersville vs. Ft. Jennings, ppd.
Grafton Midview vs. West Salem Northwestern, ppd.
