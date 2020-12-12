Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Belmont Union Local 52, Barnesville 44

Cuyahoga Hts. 66, Middlefield Cardinal 38

Defiance 51, Bryan 30

Kalida 56, Van Wert 43

Lima Shawnee 83, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 40

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 53, Carey 50

Ottoville 68, Spencerville 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Arlington vs. Columbus Grove, ppd.

Cory-Rawson vs. Lima Temple Christian, ppd.

Defiance Ayersville vs. Ft. Jennings, ppd.

Grafton Midview vs. West Salem Northwestern, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/