Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alliance Marlington 39, Beloit W. Branch 24
Arcanum 52, Covington 43
Ashville Teays Valley 32, Bloom-Carroll 15
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 67, Tiffin Calvert 24
Bay Village Bay 56, Fairview 33
Bellbrook 39, Germantown Valley View 36
Berlin Center Western Reserve 36, Dalton 33
Berlin Hiland 64, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 35
Bishop Fenwick 66, Cin. McNicholas 39
Botkins 57, Waynesfield-Goshen 24
Can. McKinley 50, Rocky River Magnificat 41
Canal Fulton Northwest 47, Uniontown Lake 36
Carlisle 53, Camden Preble Shawnee 50
Castalia Margaretta 52, Milan Edison 42
Cedarville 56, London Madison Plains 22
Centerville 74, Clayton Northmont 17
Chagrin Falls Kenston 53, Cornerstone Christian 45, OT
Chardon NDCL 38, Mentor Lake Cath. 35
Cin. Princeton 56, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 35
Cin. Purcell Marian 44, Kettering Alter 35
Cin. Walnut Hills 54, Lebanon 48, OT
Cle. Hts. Beaumont 76, Cle. VASJ 30
Crooksville 53, Caldwell 33
Crown City S. Gallia 67, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 54
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 54, Cle. St. Joseph 40
Cuyahoga Hts. 67, Parma 38
Danville 45, Galion Northmor 36
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 58, Chillicothe Unioto 49
Delphos Jefferson 48, New Bremen 39
E. Can. 52, Lore City Buckeye Trail 29
Fremont St. Joseph 45, Sandusky St. Mary 36
Ft. Loramie 36, Minster 26
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 37, Uhrichsville Claymont 35
Jackson 41, Washington C.H. 32
Kidron Cent. Christian 59, Jeromesville Hillsdale 46
Kings Mills Kings 50, Cin. Winton Woods 39
Loveland 60, Cin. Turpin 38
Malvern 48, Strasburg-Franklin 43
Maria Stein Marion Local 44, Wapakoneta 15
Millersburg W. Holmes 37, Sugarcreek Garaway 16
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 59, Kenton 55
Mt. Notre Dame 57, Carmel, Ind. 28
New Knoxville 36, Anna 28
New Lexington 67, McConnelsville Morgan 37
Newark 61, Penn, Ind. 59
Newark Cath. 63, Utica 10
Newcomerstown 54, Bowerston Conotton Valley 40
Norton 41, Wadsworth 30
Norwalk St. Paul 56, New London 41
Norwood 54, Cin. Clark Montessori 28
Orwell Grand Valley 49, Heartland Christian 43
Ottawa-Glandorf 64, Arlington 21
Pandora-Gilboa 41, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 30
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 60, Mt. Vernon 31
Perry 49, Gates Mills Gilmour 44
Richwood N. Union 53, Lewistown Indian Lake 49
Rocky River 60, Parma Normandy 32
Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 59, Mayfield 52
Springboro 33, Miamisburg 22
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 62, Day. Chaminade Julienne 21
W. Chester Lakota W. 79, Cin. Colerain 62
Willard 85, Oak Harbor 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Amanda-Clearcreek vs. Circleville Logan Elm, ccd.
Antwerp vs. Rockford Parkway, ppd.
Ashland Mapleton vs. Monroeville, ppd.
Baltimore Liberty Union vs. Circleville, ppd.
Carrollton vs. Minerva, ccd.
Day. Oakwood vs. Brookville, ccd.
Delaware Buckeye Valley vs. Worthington Christian, ppd.
Glouster Trimble vs. S. Webster, ccd.
Magnolia Sandy Valley vs. W. Lafayette Ridgewood, ppd.
Maple Hts. vs. Lorain, ppd.
Marion Elgin vs. Shekinah Christian, ppd.
Russia vs. Newton Local, ppd.
Solon vs. Elyria, ccd.
Southeastern vs. Peebles, ppd.
Springboro vs. Springfield, ccd.
St. Henry vs. Sidney Lehman, ppd.
Union City, Ind. vs. Ansonia, ccd.
Worthington Christian vs. Westerville Cent., ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/