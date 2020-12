BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Belmont Union Local 52, Barnesville 44

Cuyahoga Hts. 66, Middlefield Cardinal 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Arlington vs. Columbus Grove, ppd.

Cory-Rawson vs. Lima Temple Christian, ppd.

Defiance Ayersville vs. Ft. Jennings, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/