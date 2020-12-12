Perry scores 14 to carry CS Bakersfield past Idaho 76-66

Sports
Associated Press21

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Czar Perry had 14 points as Cal State Bakersfield defeated Idaho 76-66 on Saturday.

De’Monte Buckingham had 11 points for Cal State Bakersfield (2-2). Shawn Stith added 11 points and Justin Edler-Davis had eight rebounds.

Ja’Vary Christmas had 13 points for the Vandals (0-4). DeAndre Robinson added 13 points and Gabe Quinnett had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Minor league teams accepting new reality following MLB cuts

Associated Press

Saturday’s Scores

Associated Press

Joshua retains heavyweight belts with 9th-round KO of Pulev

Associated Press