Marist looks to end streak vs Canisius

Sports
Associated Press28

Marist (2-1, 0-1) vs. Canisius (1-0, 1-0)

Koessler Athletic Center, Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius looks to extend Marist’s conference losing streak to seven games. Marist’s last MAAC win came against the Niagara Purple Eagles 76-54 on Feb. 23. Canisius is coming off an 81-72 home win over Marist in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: .MIGHTY MICHAEL: Michael Cubbage has connected on 42.9 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 7 over his last three games. He’s also made 90 percent of his free throws this season.

LAST YEAR: These conference foes faced each other twice during the 2019-20 campaign, with Canisius sweeping the season series.

DID YOU KNOW: .

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Seattle takes on Northwest University

Associated Press

Troy squares off against Central Baptist

Associated Press

California Baptist goes up against Fresno Pacific

Associated Press