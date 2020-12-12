Hume scores 25 to carry N. Colorado over Regis 83-58

Sports
Associated Press32

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Bodie Hume had 25 points and 10 rebounds as Northern Colorado easily defeated Regis 83-58 on Friday night.

Hume shot 9 for 11 from the field.

Daylen Kountz had 17 points for Northern Colorado (2-0). Matt Johnson II added 13 points and six assists.

Alex Cartwright had 18 points for the Rangers. Will Cranston-Lown added 13 points. Brian Dawson had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

John Wall back on floor, NBA opens preseason in empty arenas

Associated Press

John Wall back on floor, NBA opens preseason in empty arenas

Associated Press

UCLA holds off Marquette 69-60 to win 5th in a row

Associated Press