Griesel leads North Dakota St. over North Dakota 53-52

Sports
Associated Press25

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sam Griesel posted 14 points as North Dakota State narrowly beat North Dakota 53-52 on Saturday.

Tyree Eady had 13 points for North Dakota State (2-5).

Filip Rebraca had 21 points and seven rebounds for the Fighting Hawks (1-5). Seybian Sims added 5 points and 13 rebounds. Tyree Ihenacho had six assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

