Generals take round one over Scotties: Fink’s Full Court Press 12/11/20

THORNVILLE, Ohio – The last time that the Sheridan Lady Generals and Tri-Valley Scotties met on the hardwood, it was in front of over 2,100 fans in a sold-out Winland Gymnasium in the regional semifinals.

With both teams losing multiple starters, as well as returning their leading scorers, expectations are as high as ever for both teams, who are arguably the favorites to repeat as MVL champions (albeit as the Big School division champion this year.)

Sheridan would start out a little slow, trailing the Scotties 7 – 2, when Bailey Beckstedt nailed a three to make it a two point game. She would actually score all ten of Sheridan’s first quarter points.

In the second quarter, Sheridan’s Faith Stinson started to make her presence felt in the paint and the Scotties couldn’t seem to get a single offensive rebound for most of the quarter.

A back and forth game until the very end, the tides turned for good when Sheridan freshman Jamisyn Stinson nailed a three from the top of the key to give the Generals the lead with under three minutes to go.

Sara Robinette would add a layup for the Generals with under thirty seconds to go, and the Generals take round of two, potentially three meetings with the Scotties.

FINAL: TRI-VALLEY 38 – SHERIDAN 40.

OTHER AREA SCORES:

BOYS BASKETBALL:

FINAL: MORGAN 56 MEADOWBROOK 58

FINAL: SHERIDAN 55 RIVER VIEW 38

FINAL (2OT): WEST MUSKINGUM 63 NEW LEXINGTON 52

FINAL: LAKEWOOD 46 NEWARK CATHOLIC 58

FINAL: GARAWAY 59 RIDGEWOOD 62

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

FINAL: ZANESVILLE 17 GRANVILLE 67