BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allentown Central Catholic 72, Pottsville Nativity 51

Beaver Area 54, Seton-LaSalle 39

Brentwood 58, Northgate 28

Brownsville 35, Chartiers-Houston 32

Butler 82, Greater Latrobe 72

Chartiers Valley 64, Penn Hills 57

Executive Charter 84, Notre Dame-Green Pond 75

Exeter 60, Berks Catholic 49

Fox Chapel 57, Hampton 45

Franklin 54, Cambridge Springs 45

Greenville 63, Saegertown 51

Keystone Oaks 71, Waynesburg Central 43

Lebanon 70, Northern Lebanon 58

Mars 79, Knoch 59

McGuffey 77, Avella 43

Mercyhurst Prep 74, Shenango 50

Mount Calvary 79, Northumberland Christian 53

Neshannock 73, Moniteau 43

New Castle 89, Kennedy Catholic 71

Penn-Trafford 61, North Allegheny 50

Propel Braddock Hills 42, St. Joseph 36

Seneca 70, Union City 50

Seneca Valley 77, Moon 41

Sewickley Academy Panthers 68, Cornell 40

Thomas Jefferson 65, Belle Vernon 59

West Lawn Wilson 58, Pottsville 37

West Mifflin 51, Propel Andrew Street 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bethlehem Center vs. Burgettstown, ppd.

Burrell vs. Yough, ppd.

California vs. Propel Montour High School, ppd.

Central Clarion vs. Dubois, ccd.

Hempfield Area vs. Franklin Regional, ppd.

Hempfield vs. Franklin Regional, ppd.

Highlands vs. Deer Lakes, ppd.

Imani Christian Academy vs. Moon, ppd.

Laurel Highlands vs. Baldwin, ppd.

Pine Grove vs. Trinity, ccd.

Ringgold vs. South Allegheny, ccd.

South Side vs. Rochester, ppd.

Twin Valley vs. Garden Spot, ccd.

Western Beaver vs. Beaver County Christian, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beaver Area 58, North Hills 6

Berks Catholic 50, Muhlenberg 15

Chartiers Valley 59, Baldwin 48

Exeter 39, Pottsville 33

Farrell 65, Neshannock 18

Hampton 53, Erie McDowell 45

Keystone Oaks 46, Fort Cherry 36

Mohawk 73, West Greene 66

Moon 65, Pine-Richland 22

Neshannock 65, St. Joseph 18

New Castle 41, Shenango 37

Oakland Catholic 48, Fox Chapel 41

Penn Hills 48, Quaker Valley 40

Penn-Trafford 49, Sto-Rox 21

Penns Manor 48, Berlin-Brothersvalley 32

Penns Manor 74, Brookville 31

Pittsburgh North Catholic 55, Mars 39

Pottsville Nativity 38, Shamokin 31

Seneca Valley 55, Rochester 48

Sewickley Academy Panthers 44, Eden Christian 37

Trinity 62, Shaler 18

Waynesburg Central 62, Frazier 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Brentwood vs. Northgate, ppd.

Brownsville vs. Chartiers-Houston, ppd.

Burrell vs. Laurel, ppd.

California vs. Washington, ppd.

Carlynton vs. New Brighton, ppd.

Kiski Area vs. Franklin Regional, ppd.

Knoch vs. Butler, ppd.

McKeesport vs. Belle Vernon, ppd.

Mohawk vs. Plum, ppd.

Monessen vs. Jeannette, ppd.

Trinity vs. Our Lady Of Sacred Heart, ppd.

West Allegheny vs. Ambridge, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/