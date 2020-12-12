Forbes scores 16 to lift Tulane past Ark.-Pine Bluff 67-56

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Forbes had 16 points and nine rebounds as Tulane beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 67-56 on Saturday.

Jordan Walker had 15 points for Tulane (4-0). Nobal Days added eight rebounds.

Nicholas Jones had 15 points for the Golden Lions (1-6). Joshuwan Johnson added 12 points. Markedric Bell had 12 points and nine rebounds.

