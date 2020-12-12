Farmers Market Vendor Seeks Other Avenues For Sales

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-Lisa Bell of Bell Farmstead Bakery & Products has been a vendor at the Zanesville Farmers Market for the 2020 season.

Bell makes gluten free and organic desserts and mixes. Everything is homemade from her own recipes.

“We have fluffy dumplings to go over top of stews and like chicken and dumplings. We’ve got popovers, also known in England as Yorkshire pudding. We’ve got mushroom vegetable mix, which is a batter. We’ve got breading for like pork chops and Italian breading, and you can do anything you want with it whether it’s vegetables or meat.”, Bell said of her goods.

With the end of the 2020 farmers market season some vendors are looking for different ways to sell their goods. Bell has a multitude of ways you can buy her goods.

“You can order from me, you can also look on my website which is bellfarmsteadGFbakery.com. Or you can go ahead and email me at bellfarmstead@yahoo.com or you can call me at 740-680-1886 or you can text me.”

The last day for the Zanesville Farmers Market was today, December 12th.