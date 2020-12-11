The Wilds celebrates the birth of a white rhino calf

Cumberland, OH – The Wilds is excited to welcome an adorable female white rhinoceros calf, who was born in the rhinos’ large, heated barn during the early morning hours of Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

The calf and her 9-year-old mother, Kifaru, who was also born at The Wilds, are doing well and continue to bond. Animal Management staff note that first-time mom, Kifaru, is being very attentive to her little one and providing her with great care.

This is the fifth calf for 16-year-old father, Roscoe, who was born at the Knoxville Zoo. He moved to the Seneca Park Zoo when he was 2 years old and has been living at The Wilds since 2014.

While the calf is currently unnamed, a name will be announced soon! This calf is the 23rd white rhino to be born at The Wilds. The Wilds is the only facility outside of Africa that has had rhinos born four and five generations removed from their wild-born ancestors. That success continues with this birth.

The new calf is the fifth fifth-generation white rhino born at The Wilds. Counting Asian one-horned rhinos, another species that lives at The Wilds, this calf marks the 31st rhino to be born at The Wilds since the first rhino was born at the facility in 2004.

Photo credit: Grahm S. Jones, Columbus Zoo and Aquarium