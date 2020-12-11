PAWS Annual Auction

ZANESVILLE, OH – PAWS of Muskingum County will be holding their Annual Auction tomorrow, December 12th.

Due to COVID-19 they will not have their trademark Sugar Cookies, however they do have an expanded auction. Last year’s auction brought in $9,000 and they hope to raise just as much this year with the many different items available.

“We’ve had a lot of people donate things this year, put a lot of effort into it. We have two cat beds, one is a cradle hand painted and the other is also a black with bluebirds on it. We have 4 Ohio State Packages, 2 Harley Packages, we have two golf packages valued at $350 each… We’ve got Ladies Nights In, Ladies Nights Out. Lots of children’s packages across the Chinese Auction,” PAWS President Teresa Hildebrand said.

All funds raised from the auction go to support the spay/neuter program. 95% of money raised goes directly to the veterinaries to reimburse the cost of surgery. Hildebrand shares what you can expect at the auction this year.

“The biggest part of our auction is a Silent Auction where you bid on the items. The other, we also have the Chinese Auction. And this year we have 3 tables of priced as marked items for anybody who just wants to come and do a little bit of Christmas shopping… You do not have to be present to win, at the auction here. We will be observing COVID-19 safety guidelines. Everyone is required to have a mask, and we have extra masks if someone doesn’t have one. We will be doing hand sanitizing and social distancing throughout the event.”

The auction is open to the public. It will be tomorrow, Saturday December 12th from 9 am to 12 pm in the Masonic Park Building next to We Luv Pets on Northpoint Drive.