Governor DeWine Extends COVID-19 Curfew/Issues Safe Protocols

Governor DeWine Thursday unveiled the new Stay Safe Ohio Protocol. The protocol was developed in partnership with medical professionals across the state to inform Ohioans how to safely live with the virus. Here is the list of protocols to follow:

Stay at Home

Wear your mask

Keep interactions short and stay apart

Wash your hands

Work from Home

Celebrate Safe. Celebrate small

Don’t eat or drink with anyone outside of your household

Limit travel

Keep weddings and funerals safe

Enjoy safe holiday activities

The Governor also announced that the Ohio Department of Health will be extending the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. statewide curfew until January 2, 2021.

The curfew does not apply to those going to and from work, those who have an emergency, or those who need medical care. The curfew is not intended to stop anyone from getting groceries or going to the pharmacy. Picking up carry-out or a drive-thru meal and ordering for delivery will be permitted, but serving food and drink within an establishment must cease at 10 p.m.

“COVID-19 is the single greatest threat to the physical well-being of all Ohioans, the mental health of our citizens, and our economic security,” said Governor DeWine. “We must do everything we can to slow down the spread of this virus.”

The decision to extend the curfew was made with input from the medical and business communities with consideration to the economic impact and health care system.

The extended order can be found at coronavirus.ohio.gov.