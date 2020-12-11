GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashland Crestview 61, Norwalk St. Paul 54, OT

Ashland Mapleton 55, Greenwich S. Cent. 52

Bucyrus Wynford 56, Morral Ridgedale 39

Caledonia River Valley 53, Bellville Clear Fork 44

Can. Glenoak 42, Massillon Jackson 34

Centerburg 39, Sparta Highland 30

Collins Western Reserve 32, Plymouth 28

Granville 67, Zanesville 17

Hebron Lakewood 30, Johnstown 23

Hicksville 45, Pettisville 18

Independence 65, Middlefield Cardinal 36

Marion Harding 65, Galion 27

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 55, Attica Seneca E. 50, OT

Newark Licking Valley 56, Pataskala Licking Hts. 43

Proctorville Fairland 56, Reedsville Eastern 50

Richfield Revere 61, Copley 43

Thornville Sheridan 40, Dresden Tri-Valley 38

Tipp City Tippecanoe 48, W. Carrollton 28

Troy 56, Fairborn 37

Vandalia Butler 40, Sidney 38

Worthington Christian 47, Powell Olentangy Liberty 40

Xenia 61, Piqua 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cols. Africentric vs. South, ccd.

Greenville vs. Riverside Stebbins, ccd.

Heath vs. Johnstown Northridge, ccd.

Hilliard Darby vs. Delaware Olentangy Berlin, ccd.

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange vs. Dublin Coffman, ccd.

Lodi Cloverleaf vs. Ravenna, ppd. to Dec 11th.

Reynoldsburg vs. Newark, ccd.

Shelby vs. Marion Pleasant, ccd.

W. Unity Hilltop vs. Montpelier, ccd.

Westerville Cent. vs. Grove City, ccd.

Westerville N. vs. Delaware Hayes, ccd.

___

