GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland Crestview 61, Norwalk St. Paul 54, OT
Ashland Mapleton 55, Greenwich S. Cent. 52
Bucyrus Wynford 56, Morral Ridgedale 39
Caledonia River Valley 53, Bellville Clear Fork 44
Can. Glenoak 42, Massillon Jackson 34
Centerburg 39, Sparta Highland 30
Collins Western Reserve 32, Plymouth 28
Granville 67, Zanesville 17
Hebron Lakewood 30, Johnstown 23
Hicksville 45, Pettisville 18
Independence 65, Middlefield Cardinal 36
Marion Harding 65, Galion 27
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 55, Attica Seneca E. 50, OT
Newark Licking Valley 56, Pataskala Licking Hts. 43
Proctorville Fairland 56, Reedsville Eastern 50
Richfield Revere 61, Copley 43
Thornville Sheridan 40, Dresden Tri-Valley 38
Tipp City Tippecanoe 48, W. Carrollton 28
Troy 56, Fairborn 37
Vandalia Butler 40, Sidney 38
Worthington Christian 47, Powell Olentangy Liberty 40
Xenia 61, Piqua 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cols. Africentric vs. South, ccd.
Greenville vs. Riverside Stebbins, ccd.
Heath vs. Johnstown Northridge, ccd.
Hilliard Darby vs. Delaware Olentangy Berlin, ccd.
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange vs. Dublin Coffman, ccd.
Lodi Cloverleaf vs. Ravenna, ppd. to Dec 11th.
Reynoldsburg vs. Newark, ccd.
Shelby vs. Marion Pleasant, ccd.
W. Unity Hilltop vs. Montpelier, ccd.
Westerville Cent. vs. Grove City, ccd.
Westerville N. vs. Delaware Hayes, ccd.
