BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allentown Central Catholic 72, Pottsville Nativity 51
Chartiers Valley 64, Penn Hills 57
Executive Charter 84, Notre Dame-Green Pond 75
Exeter 60, Berks Catholic 49
Fox Chapel 57, Hampton 45
Franklin 56, Cambridge Springs 22
Greenville 63, Saegertown 51
Keystone Oaks 71, Waynesburg Central 43
Mars 79, Knoch 59
New Castle 89, Kennedy Catholic 71
Penn-Trafford 61, North Allegheny 50
Propel Braddock Hills 42, St. Joseph 36
Seneca 70, Union City 50
Seneca Valley 77, Moon 41
Thomas Jefferson 65, Belle Vernon 59
West Lawn Wilson 58, Pottsville 37
West Mifflin 51, Propel Andrew Street 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bethlehem Center vs. Burgettstown, ppd.
Burrell vs. Yough, ppd.
California vs. Propel Montour High School, ppd.
Hempfield Area vs. Franklin Regional, ppd.
Hempfield vs. Franklin Regional, ppd.
Highlands vs. Deer Lakes, ppd.
Imani Christian Academy vs. Moon, ppd.
Laurel Highlands vs. Baldwin, ppd.
Ringgold vs. South Allegheny, ccd.
South Side vs. Rochester, ppd.
Twin Valley vs. Garden Spot, ccd.
Western Beaver vs. Beaver County Christian, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beaver Area 58, North Hills 6
Berks Catholic 50, Muhlenberg 15
Chartiers Valley 59, Baldwin 48
Hampton 53, Erie McDowell 45
Mohawk 73, West Greene 66
Neshannock 65, St. Joseph 18
New Castle 41, Shenango 37
Oakland Catholic 48, Fox Chapel 41
Penn Hills 48, Quaker Valley 40
Penn-Trafford 49, Sto-Rox 21
Pittsburgh North Catholic 55, Mars 39
Pottsville Nativity 38, Shamokin 31
Sewickley Academy Panthers 44, Eden Christian 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Brentwood vs. Northgate, ppd.
Burrell vs. Laurel, ppd.
California vs. Washington, ppd.
Farrell vs. Neshannock, ppd.
Kiski Area vs. Franklin Regional, ppd.
McKeesport vs. Belle Vernon, ppd.
Mohawk vs. Plum, ppd.
Moon vs. Pine-Richland, ppd.
Trinity vs. Our Lady Of Sacred Heart, ppd.
West Allegheny vs. Ambridge, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/