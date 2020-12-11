GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland Crestview 61, Norwalk St. Paul 54, OT
Ashland Mapleton 55, Greenwich S. Cent. 52
Bucyrus Wynford 56, Morral Ridgedale 39
Caledonia River Valley 53, Bellville Clear Fork 44
Can. Glenoak 42, Massillon Jackson 34
Centerburg 39, Sparta Highland 30
Collins Western Reserve 32, Plymouth 28
Granville 67, Zanesville 17
Independence 65, Middlefield Cardinal 36
Marion Harding 65, Galion 27
Newark Licking Valley 56, Pataskala Licking Hts. 43
Proctorville Fairland 56, Reedsville Eastern 50
Thornville Sheridan 40, Dresden Tri-Valley 38
Troy 56, Fairborn 37
Vandalia Butler 40, Sidney 38
Xenia 61, Piqua 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Greenville vs. Riverside Stebbins, ccd.
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange vs. Dublin Coffman, ccd.
Lodi Cloverleaf vs. Ravenna, ppd. to Dec 11th.
Westerville Cent. vs. Grove City, ccd.
Westerville N. vs. Delaware Hayes, ccd.
