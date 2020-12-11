BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Hoban 70, Cle. Benedictine 55
Andover Pymatuning Valley 69, Orwell Grand Valley 44
Anna 87, Houston 34
Apple Creek Waynedale 60, Smithville 39
Archbold 47, Defiance Ayersville 39
Ashland 78, Lexington 73
Baltimore Liberty Union 52, Amanda-Clearcreek 44
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 78, Lakeside Danbury 50
Beloit W. Branch 54, Canfield 33
Beverly Ft. Frye 52, Sarahsville Shenandoah 44
Blanchester 65, Batavia Clermont NE 48
Botkins 44, Ft. Loramie 37
Cardington-Lincoln 53, Danville 30
Carlisle 75, Middletown Madison Senior 54
Castalia Margaretta 64, Milan Edison 49
Centerburg 59, Mt. Gilead 42
Chillicothe Zane Trace 60, Bainbridge Paint Valley 48
Coldwater 63, New Knoxville 46
Columbus Grove 54, Convoy Crestview 48
Cory-Rawson 50, McComb 36
Crestline 52, Lucas 42
Creston Norwayne 68, Rittman 52
Green 75, Uniontown Lake 10
Hamilton Badin 55, Bishop Fenwick 45
Hannibal River 51, Toronto 32
Haviland Wayne Trace 54, Liberty Center 37
Heartland Christian 71, Campbell Memorial 47
Ironton 54, Ironton Rock Hill 30
Jackson 65, Hillsboro 53
Kalida 53, Holgate 36
Leipsic 70, Arcadia 26
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 76, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 60
Lima Shawnee 81, Celina 37
Lima Sr. 62, Thomas Worthington 46
Lisbon Beaver 40, Wintersville Indian Creek 39
Louisville 51, Youngs. Boardman 39
Magnolia Sandy Valley 77, E. Can. 49
Massillon Tuslaw 66, Canal Fulton Northwest 49
Mayfield 47, Mentor Lake Cath. 44
McArthur Vinton County 64, Nelsonville-York 56
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 55, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 39
Millersport 72, Grove City Christian 50
Minster 51, New Bremen 36
Mogadore Field 51, Akr. Springfield 41
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 67, N. Baltimore 44
New Richmond 51, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 49
Norwalk 55, Sandusky Perkins 43
Oak Harbor 52, Willard 41
Old Fort 72, Fremont St. Joseph 47
Ottawa-Glandorf 77, Elida 29
Pandora-Gilboa 60, Arlington 48
Paulding 72, Spencerville 62
Perry 54, Burton Berkshire 33
Poland Seminary 53, Canfield S. Range 34
Rayland Buckeye 82, Bridgeport 49
Rockford Parkway 44, Versailles 37
Salem 64, Alliance 46
Sandusky St. Mary 52, New Riegel 38
Sardinia Eastern Brown 65, Seaman N. Adams 43
Sherwood Fairview 52, Continental 32
Spring. Emmanuel Christian 48, Legacy Christian 43
Springboro 48, Huber Hts. Wayne 38
St. Clairsville 56, Martins Ferry 42
St. Henry 38, Maria Stein Marion Local 36
St. Marys Memorial 51, Wapakoneta 47
Tiffin Columbian 73, Sandusky 62
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 77, Bowerston Conotton Valley 36
Vandalia Butler 57, Sidney 51
W. Chester Lakota W. 72, Hamilton 62
Wauseon 36, Edgerton 26
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 74, Barnesville 52
Yellow Springs 62, Franklin Middletown Christian 56, OT
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Beachwood vs. Ashtabula Lakeside, ccd.
Dola Hardin Northern vs. Mansfield Temple Christian, ppd.
Findlay vs. Tol. Cent. Cath., ppd.
Kettering Fairmont vs. Springfield, ccd.
Oregon Clay vs. Tol. Whitmer, ppd.
Tol. St. John’s vs. Fremont Ross, ppd.
