BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Hoban 70, Cle. Benedictine 55

Andover Pymatuning Valley 69, Orwell Grand Valley 44

Anna 87, Houston 34

Apple Creek Waynedale 60, Smithville 39

Archbold 47, Defiance Ayersville 39

Ashland 78, Lexington 73

Baltimore Liberty Union 52, Amanda-Clearcreek 44

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 78, Lakeside Danbury 50

Beloit W. Branch 54, Canfield 33

Beverly Ft. Frye 52, Sarahsville Shenandoah 44

Blanchester 65, Batavia Clermont NE 48

Botkins 44, Ft. Loramie 37

Cardington-Lincoln 53, Danville 30

Carlisle 75, Middletown Madison Senior 54

Castalia Margaretta 64, Milan Edison 49

Centerburg 59, Mt. Gilead 42

Chillicothe Zane Trace 60, Bainbridge Paint Valley 48

Coldwater 63, New Knoxville 46

Columbus Grove 54, Convoy Crestview 48

Cory-Rawson 50, McComb 36

Crestline 52, Lucas 42

Creston Norwayne 68, Rittman 52

Green 75, Uniontown Lake 10

Hamilton Badin 55, Bishop Fenwick 45

Hannibal River 51, Toronto 32

Haviland Wayne Trace 54, Liberty Center 37

Heartland Christian 71, Campbell Memorial 47

Ironton 54, Ironton Rock Hill 30

Jackson 65, Hillsboro 53

Kalida 53, Holgate 36

Leipsic 70, Arcadia 26

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 76, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 60

Lima Shawnee 81, Celina 37

Lima Sr. 62, Thomas Worthington 46

Lisbon Beaver 40, Wintersville Indian Creek 39

Louisville 51, Youngs. Boardman 39

Magnolia Sandy Valley 77, E. Can. 49

Massillon Tuslaw 66, Canal Fulton Northwest 49

Mayfield 47, Mentor Lake Cath. 44

McArthur Vinton County 64, Nelsonville-York 56

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 55, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 39

Millersport 72, Grove City Christian 50

Minster 51, New Bremen 36

Mogadore Field 51, Akr. Springfield 41

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 67, N. Baltimore 44

New Richmond 51, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 49

Norwalk 55, Sandusky Perkins 43

Oak Harbor 52, Willard 41

Old Fort 72, Fremont St. Joseph 47

Ottawa-Glandorf 77, Elida 29

Pandora-Gilboa 60, Arlington 48

Paulding 72, Spencerville 62

Perry 54, Burton Berkshire 33

Poland Seminary 53, Canfield S. Range 34

Rayland Buckeye 82, Bridgeport 49

Rockford Parkway 44, Versailles 37

Salem 64, Alliance 46

Sandusky St. Mary 52, New Riegel 38

Sardinia Eastern Brown 65, Seaman N. Adams 43

Sherwood Fairview 52, Continental 32

Spring. Emmanuel Christian 48, Legacy Christian 43

Springboro 48, Huber Hts. Wayne 38

St. Clairsville 56, Martins Ferry 42

St. Henry 38, Maria Stein Marion Local 36

St. Marys Memorial 51, Wapakoneta 47

Tiffin Columbian 73, Sandusky 62

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 77, Bowerston Conotton Valley 36

Vandalia Butler 57, Sidney 51

W. Chester Lakota W. 72, Hamilton 62

Wauseon 36, Edgerton 26

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 74, Barnesville 52

Yellow Springs 62, Franklin Middletown Christian 56, OT

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Beachwood vs. Ashtabula Lakeside, ccd.

Dola Hardin Northern vs. Mansfield Temple Christian, ppd.

Findlay vs. Tol. Cent. Cath., ppd.

Kettering Fairmont vs. Springfield, ccd.

Oregon Clay vs. Tol. Whitmer, ppd.

Tol. St. John’s vs. Fremont Ross, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/