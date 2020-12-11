Correction: Election 2020-Legal Challenges-Ohio story

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — In a story Dec. 10, 2020, about an Ohio amicus brief, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Ohio had joined an effort at the Supreme Court to overturn 2020 election results. The brief filed by Attorney General Dave Yost in the case did not side with either party in the case. Yost is supporting a lawsuit filed by Texas and backed by President Donald Trump to have the Supreme Court take the case, but only to resolve a matter of future law, not to overturn the 2020 results.

Please follow and like us: