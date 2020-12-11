Animal Shelter Society shares its pet of the week

ZANESVILLE- This week’s pet is an energetic 2-year-old boxer named Forrest. Forrest is a bit on the hyper side and would be best fit for a family who enjoys recreation.

“What he needs is a family with teenagers in it that can make sure he gets his walks and has plenty of activity. Forrest is that guy. He does okay with cats; not to have issues with really dogs. Of course, we want to do a proper meet and greet here and you want to ease the animals into your home just to make sure its a good fit,” Animal Shelter Society’s Board of Directors’ April Cohagen – Gibson said.

The Shelter was pleased with the turnout for its Santa Paws supply drive last week. It is still in need of certain items.

“Some of the things that we’re still in need of; a big thin is kitten chow. We have over fifty kittens either in our shelter or out in foster care and when they’re out in foster care we take care of all of the supplies for them. So, kitten chow is a big need for us right now,” Cohagen – Gibson said.

The Animal Shelter Society is also asking for bleach and liquid laundry detergent.