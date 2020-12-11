Updated on Friday, 11 December 2020 at 5:49 AM EST:

TODAY: Partly Sunny. Warm. High 60°

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Warmer. Low 44°

SATURDAY: Scattered Showers. Cloudy. Breezy & Mild. High 56°

DISCUSSION:

A partly sunny and warm end to the work week, with highs topping off around 60 this afternoon.

Temperatures will be well above average during the overnight, with lows in the low to mid 40s. Skies will become mostly cloudy through the overnight.

An area of low pressure along with a cold front will move into the region as we begin the work week. Scattered showers will begin to develop, especially during the afternoon into the evening on Saturday. It will be cloudy otherwise, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Breezy conditions will also be with us, with gusts of 20 to 25 mph at times.

Rain chances will begin to lessen during the second half of the overnight Saturday into early Sunday. As colder air moves in behind the front, some snow may mix in with the rain, especially Sunday morning. Temperatures will drop into the lower 40s for daytime highs on Sunday, and this will occur early on Sunday.

We will see highs falling into the upper 30s to near 40 as we head into the new work week. Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the majority of the week, but some sunshine will be had, especially next Thursday. Rain/Snow shower chances will return on Wednesday, otherwise, we will see a drier work week across SE Ohio.

Have a Great Friday!

