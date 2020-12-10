UCLA puts streak on line vs Marquette

Marquette (4-1) vs. UCLA (4-1)

Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA looks for its fifth straight victory of the season as it battles Marquette. Marquette beat Green Bay by 14 on Tuesday. UCLA is coming off an 83-56 win over San Diego on Wednesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Marquette has relied heavily on its seniors. Koby McEwen, Dawson Garcia, Theo John and Jamal Cain have combined to account for 63 percent all Golden Eagles points this season.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Tyger Campbell has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all UCLA field goals over the last three games. Campbell has accounted for 14 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: UCLA has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 79 points while giving up 54.7.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bruins have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Golden Eagles. UCLA has 54 assists on 88 field goals (61.4 percent) over its past three games while Marquette has assists on 38 of 71 field goals (53.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Marquette has attempted the ninth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Golden Eagles have averaged 27.6 free throws per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

