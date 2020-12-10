Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 74, Bellaire 60

Caledonia River Valley 78, Marion Pleasant 58

Carey 72, Attica Seneca E. 54

Cle. St. Ignatius 51, Lyndhurst Brush 49

Cory-Rawson 52, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 38

Edon 57, W. Unity Hilltop 45

Greenwich S. Cent. 56, Ashland Mapleton 40

Independence 65, Middlefield Cardinal 39

Marion Harding 60, Galion 25

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 70, Upper Sandusky 44

Rossford 61, Tontogany Otsego 42

Worthington Christian 44, Newark 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bellville Clear Fork vs. Caledonia River Valley, ccd.

Delaware Christian vs. Genoa Christian, ccd.

Gorham Fayette vs. Pettisville, ccd.

Spring. Cath. Cent. vs. Troy Christian, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/