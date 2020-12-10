Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anna 62, Houston 41

Apple Creek Waynedale 45, Creston Norwayne 26

Arcanum 62, Tipp City Bethel 45

Barnesville 41, Lore City Buckeye Trail 30

Bellaire 56, Martins Ferry 54

Bellbrook 62, Eaton 48

Berlin Hiland 52, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 42

Bluffton 64, Ada 28

Bradford 53, Ansonia 17

Brookville 38, Day. Northridge 20

Bryan 51, Hicksville 29

Canfield S. Range 52, Youngs. Ursuline 48

Casstown Miami E. 55, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 25

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 65, Chesapeake 38

Columbiana Crestview 43, Youngs. Mooney 41

Continental 37, Holgate 25

Convoy Crestview 37, Columbus Grove 34

Cory-Rawson 52, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 38

Delphos St. John’s 44, Ft. Recovery 41

Findlay Liberty-Benton 76, Arlington 23

Frankfort Adena 56, Bainbridge Paint Valley 44

Fremont Ross 49, Findlay 37

Ft. Loramie 51, Botkins 30

Lakeside Danbury 42, Kansas Lakota 23

Leesburg Fairfield 47, Manchester 42

Legacy Christian 46, Day. Chaminade Julienne 23

Liberty Center 65, Edgerton 18

Loudonville 69, Ashland 43

Lowellville 45, Sebring McKinley 41

McArthur Vinton County 70, Nelsonville-York 30

Miamisburg 60, Clayton Northmont 22

Millersburg W. Holmes 53, Wooster 39

Monroe 41, Carlisle 36

Mt. Orab Western Brown 65, Batavia 61

N. Baltimore 49, Leipsic 39

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 58, Campbell Memorial 32

New Boston Glenwood 47, Ironton St. Joseph 35

Oak Hill 46, Waverly 38

Old Fort 55, Sandusky St. Mary 31

Ottoville 55, Miller City 49

Paulding 55, Spencerville 53

Pemberville Eastwood 55, Oak Harbor 34

Peninsula Woodridge 51, Akr. Coventry 38

Poland Seminary 46, Canfield 35

S. Webster 47, Portsmouth W. 43

Seaman N. Adams 66, Lynchburg-Clay 41

Sidney Lehman 41, DeGraff Riverside 36

St. Marys Memorial 47, Wapakoneta 31

Stewart Federal Hocking 52, Zanesville Rosecrans 25

Sugar Grove Berne Union 42, Baltimore Liberty Union 34

Van Wert 74, Defiance 35

Van Wert Lincolnview 55, Lima Cent. Cath. 50

Vanlue 47, Pandora-Gilboa 45

Wauseon 37, Delta 35

Williamsburg 52, Lees Creek E. Clinton 35

Williamsport Westfall 47, Chillicothe Unioto 45

Wilmington 52, New Richmond 15

Yellow Springs 46, Franklin Middletown Christian 20

Zanesville W. Muskingum 28, Crooksville 17

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Chillicothe Zane Trace vs. Southeastern, ccd.

Lancaster Fairfield Union vs. Vincent Warren, ccd.

Lima Sr. vs. Notre Dame Academy, ppd.

Oregon Clay vs. Tol. Whitmer, ppd.

Ottawa-Glandorf vs. Elida, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/