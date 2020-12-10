Stinson sisters shine as Sheridan girls hold off feisty New Lexington

NEW LEXINGTON, Ohio – For the New Lexington Lady Panthers, the 2019 season was al earning experience for a young team featuring many underclassmen in their rotation being led by then-freshman Aubri Spicer, who finished second in the Muskingum Valley League in scoring.

This year, the Panthers are a little bit older, but a lot more experienced, and the expectations are high for the team.

The Panthers had a chance to show the MVL what they’ve got Wednesday night, hosting the defending MVL champion Sheridan Generals.

The biggest roadblock for the Panthers: the Stinson sisters, junior Faith and freshman Jamisyn.

Sheridan would get out to a six-nothing lead to start the game, but the Panthers fought back to take a lead early in the second quarter.

Following an 8-2 run to end the first half, Sheridan took control and dominated the rest of the game. The Stinson sisters combined for 47 points, 30 from Faith and 17 from Jamisyn. Bailey Beckstedt added 14 and the Generals rolled to a big win over the Panthers.

Aubri Spicer led New Lexington with 16.

FINAL: SHERIDAN 67 – NEW LEXINGTON 43



Other scores from around the area:

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

MEADOWBROOK 35 – TRI-VALLEY 70

RIVER VIEW 23 – JOHN GLENN 64



BOYS BASKETBALL:

NEWARK CATHOLIC 26 – WATKINS MEMORIAL 49

