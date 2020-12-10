McCullough carries Campbell past Florida National 122-92

Sports
Associated Press8

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Austin McCullough had a career-high 26 points and Jordan Whitfield added 20 points as Campbell easily defeated Florida National 122-92 on Thursday.

Cedric Henderson Jr. had 19 points for Campbell (4-0). Jesus Carralero added 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Jeffery Hernandez had 20 points for the Conquistadors. Kenneth Santos added 20 points and eight rebounds and Jose Benitez had 17 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

No. 17 Northwestern women beat EIU 93-57 in season opener

Associated Press

“No Fly Zone” safety Darian Stewart announces retirement

Associated Press

Chidom lifts UC Riverside over Northern Arizona 74-50

Associated Press