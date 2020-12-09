USA Swimming to start 2021 with meet at 3 sites

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The first TYR Pro Swim Series event next year will be held in three cities and include about 600 swimmers, with results from each site combined to determine winners.

The meet from Jan. 14-17 will be in San Antonio, Texas, Richmond, Virginia, and pending local approval, Irvine, California. The main site in Texas will feature an invitation-only field of the top-ranked U.S. swimmers.

The sites in Virginia and California will host up to 100 women and 100 men based on current U.S. Olympic Trials time standards.

“We’re treading lightly but remaining optimistic and excited to map out a strong domestic competition schedule in 2021,” said Lindsay Mintenko, national team managing director.

In a normal year, the Pro Swim Series consists of four-day long-course meets at a single site with 400 to 600 swimmers, including foreign competitors.

The U.S. Olympic trials are scheduled for June 13-20 in Omaha, Nebraska.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports