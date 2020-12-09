Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Hoban 73, Powell Olentangy Liberty 59

Arcanum 76, Camden Preble Shawnee 47

Archbold 47, Defiance 32

Ashville Teays Valley 73, Amanda-Clearcreek 32

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 44, Corning Miller 13

Carey 32, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 31

Circleville 46, Bloom-Carroll 32

Columbus Grove 53, Hamler Patrick Henry 40

Convoy Crestview 46, Ottoville 36

Covington 53, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 36

DeGraff Riverside 56, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 42

Defiance Tinora 50, Defiance Ayersville 30

Delphos Jefferson 55, Cory-Rawson 27

Elmore Woodmore 67, Pemberville Eastwood 44

Frankfort Adena 52, Chillicothe Huntington 44

Ft. Recovery 72, Blackford, Ind. 30

Granville 59, Johnstown 30

Heath 55, Caledonia River Valley 35

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 37, Zanesville Rosecrans 28

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 44, Delaware Buckeye Valley 39

Marion Harding 63, Powell Olentangy Liberty 62

Mt. Notre Dame 76, Seton 43

Mt. Orab Western Brown 59, Williamsburg 50

New Philadelphia 59, Wooster 42

New Riegel 53, Lakeside Danbury 33

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 75, Sycamore Mohawk 25

Newark Cath. 40, Newark Licking Valley 37

Pataskala Licking Hts. 57, Hebron Lakewood 44

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 63, Johnstown Northridge 20

Paulding 60, Haviland Wayne Trace 56

Plymouth 39, Galion 31

Sherwood Fairview 68, Continental 29

St. Marys Memorial 55, Delphos St. John’s 35

Sunbury Big Walnut 71, Kenton 53

Swanton 55, W. Unity Hilltop 44

Van Buren 76, Dola Hardin Northern 37

Van Wert 48, Spencerville 43

Williamsport Westfall 38, Chillicothe Zane Trace 27

Zanesville 53, Utica 22

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Attica Seneca E. vs. Morral Ridgedale, ppd.

Bishop Watterson vs. Cols. Upper Arlington, ccd.

Canal Winchester vs. Groveport-Madison, ccd.

Cin. Mercy-McAuley vs. Cin. St. Ursula, ccd.

Cols. DeSales vs. Marysville, ccd.

Dublin Jerome vs. Worthington Kilbourne, ccd.

Edon vs. W. Unity Hilltop, ppd.

Hilliard Davidson vs. Delaware Olentangy Berlin, ccd.

Lancaster Fairfield Union vs. Circleville Logan Elm, ccd.

Napoleon vs. Perrysburg, ccd.

Pettisville vs. Gorham Fayette, ppd.

Piketon vs. Chillicothe Unioto, ppd.

Shelby vs. Ashland, ccd.

Sylvania Northview vs. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, ccd.

Sylvania Southview vs. Maumee, ccd.

Van Wert Lincolnview vs. Elida, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/