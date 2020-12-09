OHSAA All-Ohio Football Teams announced

The OHSAA announced the All-Ohio selections in Divisions IV and V Tuesday, and the Muskingum Valley League was well represented.

MVL Small School champions Meadowbrook led all league teams with seven All-Ohio selections.

Colts quarterback Davis Singleton was named to the First Team offense. Singleton racked up over 3000 total yards and nearly 30 touchdowns for the Colts.

Also named to the First Team offense for Meadowbrook was senior lineman AJ George. Defensive back Jerome Todd was named to the second team and linebacker Brady Mcmanaway was named to the third team defense,

Honorable mentions went out to senior receiver Johna McCall, defensive lineman Rhett Dyer and junior defensive back Hunter Eubanks.

John Glenn led the MVL Big School division with four honorees. Sophomore Colt Emerson was named twice: once as a member of the Second Team offense as a punter, and again as an honorable mention at wide receiver. Junior defensive back Blade Barclay was named to the third team defense, and honorable mentions went to junior back Noah Wellmeier and sophomore linebacker Aden Armstrong.

Rounding out the rest of the area in Division IV, Cambridge defensive lineman Justin Bartlett and Licking Valley defensive back Bodee Creech were named first team all-Ohioans. Licking Valley defensive lineman Mason Stevens was named to the second team, and River View’s Cal Shrimplin was named to the third team at running back.

Philo quarterback Owen Smith, Licking Valley offensive lineman Brandon Bishop and defensive lineman Dylan Dodson, Maysville lineman Ethyn McClelland and Cambridge linebacker Caden Kenworthy all received honorable mentions.

A few players named to all-Ohio teams in Division V: Coshocton running back Braydon Johns and New Lexington defensive back Logyn Ratliff were named to the all-Ohio third team. Honorable mentions were given to New Lexington receiver Brady Hanson, Coshocton offensive lineman Colin Shannon, and Morgan Raiders Landen Pettet, Jarrell Newman and Carson Copeland at running back, defensive line and punter, respectively.

In Division VI, two Crooksville Ceramics were given honorable mentions. Junior wide receiver Ethan Sprankle and senior linebacker David Chapman received the honors.