Mid-East Career and Technology Centers has broken ground for new complexes

ZANESVILLE – There will be one new building on the Zanesville campus and another one in Buffalo, Ohio. In Zanesville, the facility will be adding an exercise science and sports management program.

“It’ll house that program. The exercise science and sports management as well as building a gym, an exercise track, and we’ll be moving our criminal justice program into that same facility so it’ll create almost like a new front entrance for our campus so construction is underway, designs are out there, it’s going to be pretty nice,” Director of the Zanesville campus Scott Sabino said.

The addition to the Buffalo campus will be bringing an AGCO program which stands for agriculture, genetics, conservation, and operations of farming.

“I think its going to be beneficial to the students. I think it’s going to be beneficial to the community. If you look at the Ohio job outlook for our region, agriculture continues to rank in the top five areas of need for workforce development areas,” Counselor from the Buffalo campus Josh Moore said.

The complexes are scheduled to be completed next summer and available for students at the beginning of the academic year.